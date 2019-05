'It's Never Done This': Arkansas River Keeps Flooding, Testing Levees And Patience

The Arkansas River just keeps rising. The usually-placid tributary of the Mississippi has become a bloated torrent water carrying entire trees downstream, drowning riverfront property and halting commerce for hundreds of miles.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Thursday the high water is costing the state economy an estimated $23 million each day. The river is currently forecast to crest on Wednesday in Little Rock, Ark., and there is so much water moving downstream that it will likely be more than a week before floodwaters begin to recede from many areas.

His state joins others from the Dakotas down to Louisiana which have been dealing with weeks or even months of record-breaking flooding along the Mississippi River and its major tributaries. Back-to-back rain storms have swept across the region, sometimes dumping inches of rain in just hours.

And, while flooding is a part of life along the rivers, this spring's relentless, extreme rain makes the disaster unfolding the center of the country emblematic of a larger trend: climate change is causing more extreme rain in some parts of the U.S., and that can cause more extreme flooding.

According to the most recent National Climate Assessment, "The frequency and intensity of heavy precipitation events across the United States have increased," especially in the northern and central parts of the country.

That means, although this flood is breaking records across the central U.S., it may not be the last time officials, and infrastructure, will be forced to deal with a disaster of this magnitude. On the Arkansas River, levees were built more than 60 years ago in most cases, and were not necessarily designed to withstand the kind of constant onslaught of high water that comes with a multi-week flood.

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers, which helps oversee the levees, told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that many of them are not designed to hold back floodwater at all.

"They're there to hold back water in low-water conditions to ensure we have a 9-foot channel for barge traffic," spokesperson Laurie Driver told the paper. In other words, the levees that hundreds of thousands of people are relying on to keep their homes and farms from flooding are actually designed to keep water high enough in the river channel.

So far, water has come over the top of a handful of levees on the Arkansas, including a major break near the town of Dardanelle overnight on Thursday. Hundreds of workers are surveying the structures, looking for weaknesses and patching low areas with extra sand.

The prolonged flooding has also created problems for emergency officials who rely on evacuations to keep people safe. In some areas, it's been difficult to convince residents whose homes have never flooded in the past that they nonetheless need to leave.

"There are a lot of people who just didn't want to leave," says Jesse Cantu, who evacuated with his four children from near the community of Toad Suck. On Thursday, they were one of the only families at the Red Cross shelter nearby.

"Actually our landlord hasn't evacuated," said Cantu. "Hopefully it doesn't get to a situation where they have to rescue him. It's pride, and it's, like, he's seen the river come up before and it's always been fine, so he just said 'I'm not leaving.'"

"It's been less busy than what we thought it would be," says Red Cross volunteer Jim Hewitt, standing in a nearly empty gymnasium filled with cots. "We'll be here until they don't need us anymore. It's going to take a long time for the water to go down."

Even Cantu's sister-in-law and her family have refused to evacuate to the shelter. "She didn't want to leave, because it never happened before. Like, last time it hit it didn't even get to our parking lot," he says. "I'm, like, "yeah but this time it is. It's going to crest even more than record.' So you have to understand that, and leave. Or you might not survive this."

Cantu says, so far, he hasn't been able to convince all his extended family to come to the shelter, and the water has cut off access to some neighborhoods, stranding those who stayed behind.

Upstream in Fort Smith, John Hutchins and his wife of 42 years, Louise, stand in their open garage behind a knee-high wall of sandbags, looking at their flooded street. What had been parking spots looks like a pond, complete with a flock of geese. There's a parked car with water up to the wheel wells. Many of their neighbors have evacuated.

"We just felt like we didn't need to leave our home," Louise says. "We had a fire battalion chief that said he recommended that we leave and I looked at him and said 'OK, thank you.' And I didn't go anywhere."

"So as long as we had power, we was gonna stay," John adds.

"This isn't a flood zone," Louise says. "Supposedly. Talking to some of the neighbors who've lived here for years, it's never done this."