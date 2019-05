Movie Productions In Georgia May Stop Over State's Abortion Law Entertainment companies say they may not do business in Georgia if a restrictive abortion law takes effect. In 2016, Georgia overtook California as the state with the most feature films produced.

Movie Productions In Georgia May Stop Over State's Abortion Law Movie Productions In Georgia May Stop Over State's Abortion Law Movie Productions In Georgia May Stop Over State's Abortion Law Audio will be available later today. Entertainment companies say they may not do business in Georgia if a restrictive abortion law takes effect. In 2016, Georgia overtook California as the state with the most feature films produced. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor