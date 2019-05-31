Accessibility links
The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage The Devil Makes Three creates music that is fun to dance to, but take a closer listen for the artistry behind the group's poetic and engaging storytelling.
The Devil Makes Three plays on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three plays on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

Adam Harris

The members of Colorado's The Devil Makes Three have made a name for themselves with high-energy live shows ever since its 2002 self-titled debut album. The band returned to Mountain Stage in support of its first release of original material since 2013, Chains Are Broken.

While the band's music draws on rockabilly and early rock and roll with a dash of punk, it also pulls heavy influences from literary heavyweights like James Baldwin, Ernest Hemingway and Flannery O'Connor. As guest host Kathy Mattea noted about the band, "They make really fun, raucous music that is so fun to dance to. But peel away the layers and listen to some of the words. Getting into the lyrics, there's pretty amazing writing going on here."

Several of the songs performed here, including "Deep Down" which wasn't heard on the radio broadcast, can be found on both Chains and the band's 2019 digital release Live at Redrocks. The group's core members — Lucia Turino on bass and vocals, Pete Bernhard on guitar, lead vocals, and Cooper McBean on guitar, baritone guitar, banjo and backing vocals — are joined here by drummer Stefan Amidon and guitarist/fiddler Kellen Wenrich.

The Devil Makes Three are touring throughout August and September of 2019 with Flogging Molly and Social Distortion.

Set List:

  • "Chains Are Broken"
  • "Deep Down"*
  • "Old Number Seven"
  • "Graveyard"
  • "Paint My Face"
  • "Pray For Rain"
  • "Do Wrong Right"

*Not heard on the radio broadcast

