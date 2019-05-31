GoldLink Gets Serious With 'Joke Ting,' Announces 'Diaspora' Album

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joyce Ng/Courtesy of the artist Joyce Ng/Courtesy of the artist

D.C.'s sonic shape-shifter GoldLink has announced his forthcoming record Diaspora, due out June 12, and shared another new track, "Joke Ting," featuring Ari PenSmith.

YouTube

In comparison to his earlier releases this year like "Zulu Screams," and "Got Muscle," "Joke Ting" has a laid-back, breezy bounce. But based on Ari PenSmith's artful offense ("I only roll with my day ones / No apron, but my n****s, they will cook you") and GoldLink's calculated verses, this is no laughing matter.

"I don't sleep, but please don't ask me why / When it comes to you, can't help but lie / When it comes to beef, I never hide / If ya got a problem, don't be shy," GoldLink raps.

Along with the unveiling of the song and album title, the rapper announced the launch of his very of Beats 1 radio station, IFFY FM, stating via press release that IFFY will be "the radio station with no rules, created for the New Americana."