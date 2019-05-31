Weekly Wrap: Hollywood Versus Georgia, AirPods, 737 Max Troubles And Summer Travel

Are Apple's AirPods Really The Environmental Nightmare Some Have Suggested? Netflix, Disney, NBCUniversal and other Hollywood production companies say they may stop filming in Georgia if the state's recently passed, restrictive abortion law is upheld. With Boeing's 737 Max airplane still grounded, are travelers in for headaches when it comes to flying this summer? Plus why Apple's wireless AirPod headphones pose an environmental conundrum. ProPublica politics reporter Jessica Huseman and Quartz editor David Yanofsky join Sam for this week's roundup.