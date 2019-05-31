Virginia Beach Mayor Calls Shooting 'Most Devastating Day In History' For The City

At least 11 victims are dead after a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va. The shooter is also dead.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

And another story that we're following tonight - at least 11 victims and a shooter are dead in Virginia Beach, Va. The mass shooting took place at a municipal building. The city's mayor, Bobby Dyer, held a press conference this evening.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

BOBBY DYER: This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach. The people involved are our friends, co-workers, colleagues.

SHAPIRO: Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera spoke next.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

JIM CERVERA: Right now we have more questions really than we have answers - this devastating incident that happened that none of us want to be here talking about, this devastating incident which is going to change the lives of a number of families from our city.

SHAPIRO: And we will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.

