Anthony Rostain and B. Janet Hibbs say college students today face an "inordinate amount of anxiety." Justin Chang reviews Rocketman. Daniel Okrent discusses his book, The Guarded Gate.
Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
Fresh Air Weekend: Mental Health On Campus; How Eugenics Shaped Immigration Policy

A file photo shows the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Dr. Anthony Rostain, co-author of The Stressed Years of Their Lives, says today's college students are experiencing an "inordinate amount of anxiety." Lisa Poole/AP hide caption

Lisa Poole/AP

A file photo shows the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Dr. Anthony Rostain, co-author of The Stressed Years of Their Lives, says today's college students are experiencing an "inordinate amount of anxiety."

Lisa Poole/AP

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

College Students (And Their Parents) Face A Campus Mental Health 'Epidemic': Anthony Rostain and B. Janet Hibbs say college students today face an "inordinate amount of anxiety" — but parents can help their kids cope. Their book is The Stressed Years of Their Lives.

Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman' Is A Surprising Song-And-Dance Spectacular: Rocketman finds ways to buck convention even in the familiar framework of the rock biopic. The operatic excesses are balanced by a powerful sense of melancholy in this marvelous biographical musical.

Eugenics, Anti-Immigration Laws Of The Past Still Resonate Today, Journalist Says: Daniel Okrent, author of The Guarded Gate, draws a parallel between the eugenics movement, which helped shape U.S. immigration in the early 20th century, and President Trump's hard-line stance today.

