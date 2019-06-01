Panel Question

BILL KURTIS: I should say that not everybody is on board with this new golden age of superheroes. For example, here's Paula Poundstone talking about a recent superhero blockbuster.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: I saw the second "Avengers." I don't remember if I saw the first. But I saw the second "Avengers," and I hated it. I thought it was stupid. And it was a lot of...

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Surprised that wasn't on the poster.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. It was just dumb. But...

GOLDTHWAIT: Paula Poundstone - I hated it. It was stupid.

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHWAIT: Paula Poundstone.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: It seems to me that there's no - it's very, you know, blowup-y and fight-y. And...

(LAUGHTER)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Those are the technical terms.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. And I know...

GOLDTHWAIT: (Laughter).

POUNDSTONE: It's not a reflective film. There's not...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, it's not like...

POUNDSTONE: There's not...

SAGAL: ...For example, a Bergman film. There's not a lot of...

POUNDSTONE: Right. There's not a time where there's just, like, a nature scene and you're watching a bird flutter. So I don't understand how even the app could discern, go now, go now.

SAGAL: Apparently - and I have not seen the movie myself, but this is true - that in a guide like, when are good bathroom breaks in "Avengers: Endgame," one of them is a scene where Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, is eating lunch. So when he sits down to eat lunch...

POUNDSTONE: Maybe it should be...

SAGAL: ...It's a good time to go.

POUNDSTONE: ...While the stupid arrow guy is going and retrieving his arrows.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I could never figure out how that stupid arrow guy even is a superhero. Like, everybody else, you know, like, can throw this thing, this hammer, and it has - and I can throw my shield, and it zooms back. And I can fly. And then there's a guy with (imitates whoosh sound) arrows (imitates whoosh sound).

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Why do they have - like, what on Earth would make anybody think that that was - does he - is he ever successful? Does he ever, like, shoot any - at robot...

SAGAL: Yes, he...

POUNDSTONE: ...And the robot's, like (groaning).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It happens.

GOLDTHWAIT: Take this in the spirit of the movie. It's not real.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: When we come back, a man who can stop a speeding wide receiver and a woman who has the occult power to make anything funny. That's coming up in a minute on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

