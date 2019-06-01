What We Know About The Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Victims

Friday night's shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach killed 12 people. Most were city employees with a length of service ranging from 11 months to 41 years.

"They leave a void that we will never be able to fill," City Manager Dave Hansen said Saturday morning.

Officials identified the shooter as DeWayne Craddock, a 15-year public utilities engineer, who was a current employee at the time of the shooting. He died after what Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera called a "long-term large gunfight" with police officers.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and called for all local, state and federal buildings to honor the victims. Flags will remain lowered until the evening of Saturday, June 8.

City officials named the 12 people who were killed in the shooting. They were identified as:

Christopher Kelly Rapp, of Powhatan, an engineer with Public Works

In a Facebook post, bandmates of Rapp say they are "heartbroken." Rapp recently moved to Virginia Beach, according to the post, and was a member of the Greater Richmond Pipes & Drums. "He was quiet but had a passion for the pipes and Scottish culture," the post continues.

Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach, an account clerk with Public Utilities for more than 12 years.

Cox's older brother posted on Facebook, "My heart is hurting because my baby brother was murdered today by the shooter in Virginia Beach mass shooting. I won't hears his beautiful singing voice at church or home anymore. I loved my brother and will truly miss his caring soul. Until we meet again in heaven."

Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, Va., a right of way agent with Public Works.

Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach, an engineer with Public Works.

Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach, a right of way agent with Public Works.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach, a right of way agent with Public Works.

Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach, an engineer with Public Utilities.

Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk, Va., an engineer with Public Utilities.

Joshua Hardy of Virginia Beach, an engineering tech resident with Public Utilities.

Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach, an administrative assistant with Public Utilities.

Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake, a special projects coordinator with Public Utilities.

Herbert "Bert" Snelling of Virginia Beach, a contractor who was filing a permit when the shooting occurred.