Friends And Family Remember Victims Of Virginia Beach Shooting Twelve people were killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon. Their friends and family have been remembering the victims on social media.

Friends And Family Remember Victims Of Virginia Beach Shooting National Friends And Family Remember Victims Of Virginia Beach Shooting Friends And Family Remember Victims Of Virginia Beach Shooting Audio will be available later today. Twelve people were killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon. Their friends and family have been remembering the victims on social media. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor