College Students Take Hands-On Approach To Rocket Science A group of college students attempted to launch a rocket into space this weekend. NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Saad Mirza, the design lead of the project, Operation Space.

College Students Take Hands-On Approach To Rocket Science College Students Take Hands-On Approach To Rocket Science College Students Take Hands-On Approach To Rocket Science Audio will be available later today. A group of college students attempted to launch a rocket into space this weekend. NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Saad Mirza, the design lead of the project, Operation Space. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor