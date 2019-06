Risking Mexico Retaliatory Tariffs Would Be Another Blow To U.S. Farmers Trade disputes have cost American pork producers about $2.5 billion over the last year, according to the National Pork Producers Council. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with pig farmer Randy Spronk.

Audio will be available later today.