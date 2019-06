'Superbugs' Book Chronicles Rise Of Antibiotic-Resistant Pathogens NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Dr. Matt McCarthy about his book Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic. McCarthy explains how these bacteria evolve to resist available antibiotics.

