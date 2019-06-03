NPR Music's Top 15 Albums For May

IGOR

by Tyler, The Creator

♬: APPLE / SPOTIFY / YOUTUBE / AMAZON

Up until 2019, if you were to describe Tyler, The Creator, lovesick would likely not be the adjective that first came to mind. But in the wake of IGOR, his stellar and entirely self-produced display, the young class clown has grown up, gotten his heart broken and is left reeling in the wake of what this all means without the one he loves. — Sidney Madden