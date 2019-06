Protests In Sudan Turn Deadly In Sudan, protest organizers say at least five people were killed when government security forces moved against a sit-in camp in the country's capital Monday.

Protests In Sudan Turn Deadly Protests In Sudan Turn Deadly Protests In Sudan Turn Deadly Audio will be available later today. In Sudan, protest organizers say at least five people were killed when government security forces moved against a sit-in camp in the country's capital Monday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor