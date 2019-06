Calif. Democratic Party Convention Offers Spotlight To Presidential Candidates More than a dozen Democratic presidential candidates were in California over the weekend for the state's Democratic Party convention. Joe Biden was in Ohio, speaking at a Human Rights Campaign dinner.

Calif. Democratic Party Convention Offers Spotlight To Presidential Candidates Politics Calif. Democratic Party Convention Offers Spotlight To Presidential Candidates Calif. Democratic Party Convention Offers Spotlight To Presidential Candidates Audio will be available later today. More than a dozen Democratic presidential candidates were in California over the weekend for the state's Democratic Party convention. Joe Biden was in Ohio, speaking at a Human Rights Campaign dinner. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor