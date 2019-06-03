Writer Shelby Lorman Has Plenty Of 'Awards For Good Boys'
Writer Shelby Lorman Has Plenty Of 'Awards For Good Boys'
Courtesy of Penguin Random House
Shelby Lorman has long been taking note of society's low standards for men on her popular Instagram account, whether they're manspreaders on the subway or Tinder dates who brag about reading feminist literature. Now she's turned those incisive illustrations and vignettes into a book that awards — and lambastes — those men.
Awards for Good Boys
Tales of Dating, Double Standards, and Doom
Paperback, 192 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?
She sat down with Sam Sanders to share some "tales of dating, double standards, and doom" and to explain why rewarding men for doing "the barest of minimums" may not be so great.
Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.