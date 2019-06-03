Accessibility links
'Awards For Good Boys' Writer Shelby Lorman Has Trophies For Mediocre Men Shelby Lorman has long been taking note of society's low standards for men on her popular Instagram account, whether they're manspreaders on the subway or Tinder dates who brag about reading feminist literature. Now she's turned those incisive illustrations and vignettes into a book that awards — and lambastes — those men. She sat down with Sam to share some "tales of dating, double standards, and doom" and to explain why rewarding men for doing "the barest of minimums" may not be so great.
NPR logo

Writer Shelby Lorman Has Plenty Of 'Awards For Good Boys'

Listen · 28:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/729245044/729439734" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Writer Shelby Lorman Has Plenty Of 'Awards For Good Boys'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Writer Shelby Lorman Has Plenty Of 'Awards For Good Boys'

Writer Shelby Lorman Has Plenty Of 'Awards For Good Boys'

Listen · 28:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/729245044/729439734" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Writer, illustrator and comedian Shelby Lorman and her dog, Clem. Courtesy of Penguin Random House hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Writer, illustrator and comedian Shelby Lorman and her dog, Clem.

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Shelby Lorman has long been taking note of society's low standards for men on her popular Instagram account, whether they're manspreaders on the subway or Tinder dates who brag about reading feminist literature. Now she's turned those incisive illustrations and vignettes into a book that awards — and lambastes — those men.

Awards for Good Boys

Tales of Dating, Double Standards, and Doom

by Shelby Lorman

Paperback, 192 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Awards for Good Boys
Subtitle
Tales of Dating, Double Standards, and Doom
Author
Shelby Lorman

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

She sat down with Sam Sanders to share some "tales of dating, double standards, and doom" and to explain why rewarding men for doing "the barest of minimums" may not be so great.

Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.