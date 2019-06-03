Writer Shelby Lorman Has Plenty Of 'Awards For Good Boys'

Shelby Lorman has long been taking note of society's low standards for men on her popular Instagram account, whether they're manspreaders on the subway or Tinder dates who brag about reading feminist literature. Now she's turned those incisive illustrations and vignettes into a book that awards — and lambastes — those men.

She sat down with Sam Sanders to share some "tales of dating, double standards, and doom" and to explain why rewarding men for doing "the barest of minimums" may not be so great.

Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.