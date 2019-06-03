Caster Semenya Hopes to 'Run Free' Again After Swiss Supreme Court Offers A Reprieve

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ibrahem Alomari/Reuters Ibrahem Alomari/Reuters

Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a rule that kept track star Caster Semenya from competing, saying she should be allowed to race while her appeal proceeds. Track and field's international governing body has said Semenya can't compete in her signature event unless she lowers her testosterone levels.

The Swiss court ruled Monday that Semenya, an Olympic and world champion in the 800 meters, should be allowed to "compete without restriction in the female category" during her appeal.

The International Association of Athletics Federations recently changed its rules, resulting in a demand that Semenya, 28, lower her testosterone artificially before she can compete against other women in the 800 meters and other track events.

"I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision," South Africa's Semenya said in a statement about the ruling. "I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free."

Semenya's attorney for the Swiss case, Dorothee Schramm of the Sidley Austin law firm, said the court had given Semenya "temporary protection."

"This is an important case that will have fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes," Schramm said.

In the next step in the legal dispute, the Swiss Supreme Court will give the IAAF a chance to submit its arguments for maintaining its regulation that effectively banned Semenya — who has refused to manipulate her testosterone levels. The court will then issue what could be its final ruling on the IAAF's prohibition that blocks female athletes with high testosterone levels, even in cases where those elevations occur naturally.

Semenya's case has raised complicated questions, including the nature of holding separate competitions for men and women; how much of athletes' abilities might be due to hormones; and how to reconcile a blanket fairness policy with athletes who experience Differences of Sex Development, or DSDs — a term that also applies to people who are sometimes known as intersex.

As NPR's Melissa Block has reported:

"Caster Semenya was raised as a female and is legally female. She's fighting rules that affect DSD athletes who have what are typically male, XY chromosomes; who were born with internal testes; and have testosterone levels higher than the typical female range."

Last month, Semenya lost a separate case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled that while the regulations regarding DSD athletes are discriminatory, they're also "necessary, reasonable and proportionate," as a way to ensure fair competition through regulating hormone levels.

Semenya contends that the IAAF's regulations unfairly discriminate against athletes on the basis of sex or gender, because they apply only to female athletes — and only to a subset of female athletes who have certain traits.