Remembering Tiananmen Square Massacre 30 Years Later Thirty years ago in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, student-led demonstrations were forcibly crushed by the Chinese government. The weeks-long, student-led demonstrations called for Democratic reform.

Remembering Tiananmen Square Massacre 30 Years Later Asia Remembering Tiananmen Square Massacre 30 Years Later Remembering Tiananmen Square Massacre 30 Years Later Audio will be available later today. Thirty years ago in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, student-led demonstrations were forcibly crushed by the Chinese government. The weeks-long, student-led demonstrations called for Democratic reform. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor