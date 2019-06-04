Trump Meets With May, Talking Business On Second Day Of U.K. Visit

Prime Minister Theresa May is hosting President Trump at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, as the president continues his state visit to the U.K. While Trump's arrival Monday was marked by ceremony and spectacle, he and May are focusing on trade — a key issue, as the U.K. prepares to leave the European Union.

In a news conference held at the U.K. Foreign Office, May noted that many world leaders are converging on the U.K. this week, as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Allies' pivotal D-Day invasion of World War II.

Trump called the relationship between the U.S. and U.K. "the greatest alliance the world has ever known."

The first question of the news conference touched on London Mayor Sadiq Khan — who reignited his feud with Trump on Sunday, in an essay criticizing the U.S. president. Trump responded by calling Khan a "stone cold loser."

"He should be positive, not negative," Trump said of Khan. "He's a negative force, not a positive force."

Trump was also asked about Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party who spoke out against Trump during a large protest in Trafalgar Square.

"He wanted to meet with me and I told him no," Trump said of Corbyn. He added, "I decided that I would not do that. I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to do things correctly, as opposed to criticize. I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done."

Trump also said he hadn't seen the street protests against his visit, saying that instead of angry demonstrators and signs, he had seen thousands of people cheering, including some who waved American flags.

"I didn't see the protests until just a little while ago, and it was a very, very small group of people, put in for political reasons. So, it was fake news."

Trump was also asked about Brexit — the thorny issue that's widely blamed for forcing May to resign from office this Friday.

Trump said he had correctly predicted the outcome of the watershed 2016 vote to leave the EU.

"I understand the issue really well," Trump said. He later added, "I think it will happen, and I believe the prime minister has brought it to a really good point, where something will take place in the not-too-distant future."

That remark was a turnaround from last year, when Trump sharply criticized May's failure to secure a deal, saying she hadn't listened to his advice. At the time, he also said May's top rival, Boris Johnson, would "make a great prime minister."

Standing alongside May on Tuesday, Trump was also asked about the U.S. threat to withhold intelligence from any allies who use the Chinese electronics giant Huawei to build their 5G networks — and if the U.S. is prepared to keep some secrets away from its British allies.

"No, because we're going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else. We have an incredible intelligence relationship," Trump said. There would be "absolutely no limitations," he added.

After the news conference, the Trumps and Mays will visit the Churchill War Rooms. On Tuesday night, the Trumps will host a dinner at Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador's residence, where the guests of honor will include Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall.

In addition to a lunchtime visit to the prime minister's official residence, the two leaders held a larger discussion at St James's Palace in London, with Ivanka Trump and other administration officials sharing a large table with the CEOs of large British companies such as Barclays and the drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

At the morning business summit, Trump said he's optimistic about reaching a bilateral trade agreement with the U.K.

"I think we'll have a very, very substantial trade deal," Trump said. "It'll be a very fair deal, and I think that this is something that your folks want to do, my folks want to do, and we want to do, and we're going to get it done."

Opening the meeting, May emphasized the substantial business relationship between the U.S. and U.K.

"Our trade between our nations last year worth almost $240 billion," May said. She later added, "British companies employ a million citizens in the U.S. And every morning, a million people here in the U.K. go to work for American companies."

The U.S.-U.K. summit comes just three days before May is slated to leave office, after announcing her resignation last month. In an apparent nod to her pending exit, Trump — who has been critical of May in the past — praised her on Tuesday.

"I'd just like to congratulate you on having done a fantastic job on behalf of the people of the United States and it's an honor to have worked with you," Trump told May. "I don't know exactly what your timing is, but stick around. Let's do this deal, OK?"

First lady Melania Trump accompanied the president on the short trip from the palace discussion to 10 Downing Street, where a red carpet was rolled out to greet them.

The mood was less hospitable down the street, where protesters gathered to demonstrate against the U.S. president's policies, climate change, the complicated mess of Brexit — or some combination of all of the above. As happened during Trump's visit last summer, the demonstration included a small blimp depicting Trump as a baby.

The Trumps posed for photos with May and her husband, Philip, before going on a tour of the famous residence. At one point, the two world leaders paused to look at a copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, from the time of the former British colony's national founding.

"It's a fascinating document, we think it has been in the U.K. for about 200 years," May said, according to a pool report.