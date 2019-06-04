After Virginia Beach Shooting, Gov. Ralph Northam Calls Session On Gun Violence

In the aftermath of a mass shooting that took the lives of 12 victims in Virginia Beach, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is calling a special legislative session to address gun violence.

"We must do more than give our thoughts and prayers; we must give Virginians the action they deserve," Northam said Tuesday morning during a press conference in Richmond.

Northam said he is summoning the Virginia General Assembly to consider what he describes as "common-sense public safety laws," including universal background checks, bans on bump stocks, requirements to report lost or stolen firearms, and expanded authority for local municipalities to regulate firearms, including in government buildings.

"I will be asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers," he said.

As an Army physician, Northam said, "I have seen firsthand what a bullet does to a body, and I saw it again this weekend."

The victims of the shooting Friday afternoon included 11 city employees and a contractor.

The gunman, who'd worked as a civil engineer for the city for nine years, resigned for what he described as "personal reasons" hours before the shooting. He died after an extended gun battle with police.

"It is wrong; it is outrageous; it is unforgivable to turn our municipal centers, our schools, our churches, our synagogues and mosques into battlefields," Northam said.

The Democratic governor noted that he had proposed several similar gun control measures during this year's legislative session, but none passed.

The shooting represents the first major test of Northam's leadership, since a scandal earlier this year involving a blackface photo on Northam's medical school yearbook page. The photo and Northam's handling of the situation led to multiple calls for his resignation from within his own party. After initially apologizing for the photo, Northam denied appearing in it. A review by Eastern Virginia Medical School was unable to determine conclusively whether Northam was in the photo.

As he called the special session, Northam dismissed the notion that it's too soon to talk about policy in the aftermath of the Virginia Beach shooting.

"Delay only means what it always means," he said. "That there will be a next time."