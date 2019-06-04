VA Secretary Robert Wilkie On Allowing More Veterans To Seek Private Health Care
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Robert Wilkie, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, about a new program that launches June 6 that would allow more veterans to seek private health care.
