The class of 2009 graduated into an economy in decline and one of the worst job markets in generations. Now, with 10 years of hindsight, how do you think that affected your career path?
Are You A Class Of 2009 College Grad? We Want To Hear From You

The class of 2009 graduated into an economy in decline and one of the worst job markets in generations. Now, with 10 years of hindsight, how do you think that affected your career path?
Katherine Du/NPR
The class of 2009 graduated into an economy in decline and one of the worst job markets in generations. Now, with 10 years of hindsight, how do you think that affected your career path?
Katherine Du/NPR

The class of 2009 graduated into an economy in decline and one of the worst job markets in generations.

Now, with 10 years of hindsight, how do you think that affected your career path? Do you feel that being unable to land your dream job or internship right after graduation gave you breathing room to explore other options?

NPR's All Things Considered is working on a piece about what 2009 graduates are doing today.

Please fill out the form below — or here — to share your thoughts. NPR may contact you for an upcoming story.

Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

