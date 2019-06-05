Accessibility links
Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program
The Thistle & Shamrock: The Scottish Traditional Music Hall Of Fame

Christine Kydd. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Courtesy of the artist

Christine Kydd.

Courtesy of the artist

Host Fiona Ritchie is joined by the well-loved singer of Scottish traditional and contemporary songs, Christine Kydd. Featuring songs from Christine's new album Shift and Change, the conversation explores the appeal of traditional songs, the power of some legendary songwriters, and the evolution of Christine's own work as a performer, educator and composer.

Hear the debut of this new collection of songs and join the company of Fiona and Christine.

Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

