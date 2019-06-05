The Thistle & Shamrock: The Scottish Traditional Music Hall Of Fame
The Thistle & Shamrock: The Scottish Traditional Music Hall Of Fame
Courtesy of the artist
Host Fiona Ritchie is joined by the well-loved singer of Scottish traditional and contemporary songs, Christine Kydd. Featuring songs from Christine's new album Shift and Change, the conversation explores the appeal of traditional songs, the power of some legendary songwriters, and the evolution of Christine's own work as a performer, educator and composer.
Hear the debut of this new collection of songs and join the company of Fiona and Christine.
NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day.
The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes