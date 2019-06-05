Ex-Florida Deputy Faces 11 Charges After Not Intervening In School Shooting Former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson faces charges after not taking action during the 2018 Parkland school shooting. NPR's Noel King talks to Celeste Higgins of the University of Miami School of Law.

Former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson faces charges after not taking action during the 2018 Parkland school shooting. NPR's Noel King talks to Celeste Higgins of the University of Miami School of Law.