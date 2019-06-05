Ex-Florida Deputy Faces 11 Charges After Not Intervening In School Shooting
Ex-Florida Deputy Faces 11 Charges After Not Intervening In School Shooting
Audio will be available later today.
Former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson faces charges after not taking action during the 2018 Parkland school shooting. NPR's Noel King talks to Celeste Higgins of the University of Miami School of Law.
NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day.
The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes