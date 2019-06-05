Museum Visitor Unlocks Safe That Couldn't Be Cracked

For 40 years, a museum in the Canadian town of Vermilion had a safe that no locksmith could open. What was in it when it finally opened? An old pad with restaurant orders and a pay-slip from the '70s.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For 40 years, a museum in the Canadian town of Vermillion had a mystery - a safe in the basement with a lock that no locksmith could crack. Last month, a museum visitor saw the safe. He put his ear up close, spun the dial and the door creaked open. Inside - well, just an old pad with restaurant orders and a pay slip from the 1970s. A museum tour guide told the CBC they'll probably just keep the safe door open from now on.

