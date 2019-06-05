Accessibility links
Trump Administration Ends Some Services For Migrant Children In Shelters The Trump administration is canceling English classes, recreational activities — including soccer and legal aid — for unaccompanied migrant children who are staying in federally-contracted shelters.
Trump Administration Ends Some Services For Migrant Children In Shelters

Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

