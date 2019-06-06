Accessibility links
White House Cuts Activities Funding For Unaccompanied Migrant Children NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wendy Young, president of Kids in Need of Defense, about the discontinuation of funds for English classes and legal aid for unaccompanied child migrants in U.S. shelters.
NPR logo White House Cuts Activities Funding For Unaccompanied Migrant Children

National

White House Cuts Activities Funding For Unaccompanied Migrant Children

White House Cuts Activities Funding For Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on Morning Edition

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wendy Young, president of Kids in Need of Defense, about the discontinuation of funds for English classes and legal aid for unaccompanied child migrants in U.S. shelters.

Up First logo

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day.

The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes

Thursday, June 6th, 2019

Listen · 13:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730212455/730216255" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">