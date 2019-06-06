White House Cuts Activities Funding For Unaccompanied Migrant Children NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wendy Young, president of Kids in Need of Defense, about the discontinuation of funds for English classes and legal aid for unaccompanied child migrants in U.S. shelters.

