Here's Another Example Of When Not To Call 911

Taco Bell ran out of soft and hard taco shells. This was apparently so disturbing one customer called the police. Authorities said it was beyond their jurisdiction.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with another edition of reasons to never call 911. The scene, a Taco Bell in Slidell, La. The alleged emergency, Taco Bell ran out of soft and hard taco shells. This was apparently so disturbing, one customer called the police. In a Facebook posting, the police department agreed that running out of taco shells was, quote, "truly a travesty," but it was beyond their jurisdiction. As one commenter put it, Slidell Police Department, this is definitely nacho your problem.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.