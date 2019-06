Sudan's Transitional Military Council Cracks Down On Protesters NPR's Noel King talks to Sudanese activist Dalia El Roubi about the violent crackdown Sudan's Transitional Military Council is undertaking against demonstrators. Dozens of protesters are dead.

NPR's Noel King talks to Sudanese activist Dalia El Roubi about the violent crackdown Sudan's Transitional Military Council is undertaking against demonstrators. Dozens of protesters are dead.