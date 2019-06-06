GoldLink And Tyler, The Creator Collaborate For The First Time On 'U Say'

YouTube

It's going to be a good summer for GoldLink fans. Less than a month after dropping "Zulu Screams" and "Joke Ting," — and six days before he's set to release his forthcoming album, Diaspora — the D.C. rapper just dropped another single. Plus, this one has Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince on it.

"U Say," is the first official collaboration between GoldLink and Tyler, and it's just as addictive as you'd expect. Link bounces easily along with the pulsing-yet-relaxed bossa nova-style beat, playing with what sounds like a club romance to open the track: "Push out your back, put your butt in it / Wanna love you but I do not wanna commit."

In between Jay Prince's refrains of "U say wanna party all day / U say need it / So why waste time," Tyler jumps in with his typically fluid lyrics: "Naw you can't take off unless you leave your amigo / Swallow your pride and put aside your ego / F*** being modest, I'm just being honest / You seem home-cooked in them good McDonalds."

Diaspora is already shaping up to be one of the best hip-hop records of the summer and just as the season hits peak heat, GoldLink will be accompanying Tyler on his late summer IGOR Tour. Why waste time, indeed?

Diaspora is due out June 12 via RCA Records