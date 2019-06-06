West Point Says 1 Cadet Died, 22 People Injured In Road Accident

Enlarge this image toggle caption Allyse Pulliam/AP Allyse Pulliam/AP

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point says one of its cadets died in an accident near a training area in New York state. Twenty cadets and two soldiers were also injured, the academy says.

The accident occurred around 6:45 a.m. and involved a light medium tactical vehicle — the military's multipurpose transport truck. The academy says the accident happened off of Route 293, near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, which is about 7 miles west-southwest of West Point.

The academy did not provide many details. But a helicopter dispatched by NBC 4 New York showed the military vehicle had overturned, its undercarriage clearly visible through an opening in the dense tree canopy.

Local and state agencies responded to the emergency, the academy said.

"The injured have been transported to local hospitals," West Point announced. "Details of the incident are under investigation."

In a statement about the incident, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, "My heart breaks for all those involved in the tragic training accident at West Point this morning."

Cuomo added that he has directed the state's emergency management office to offer any help needed by the academy and agencies involved in the response.