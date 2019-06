Child Welfare Advocates Say Recreation Is Necessary For Migrant Children The Department of Health and Human Services says it can no longer fund education, recreation and legal services for migrant youth in federal custody. Experts say that's dangerous.

Child Welfare Advocates Say Recreation Is Necessary For Migrant Children National Child Welfare Advocates Say Recreation Is Necessary For Migrant Children Child Welfare Advocates Say Recreation Is Necessary For Migrant Children Audio will be available later today. The Department of Health and Human Services says it can no longer fund education, recreation and legal services for migrant youth in federal custody. Experts say that's dangerous. NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes Thursday, June 6th, 2019 Listen · 13:18 13:18 Thursday, June 6th, 2019 Listen · 13:18 13:18 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor