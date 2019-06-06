Accessibility links
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David Barrie about his new book, Supernavigators: Exploring the Wonders of How Animals Find Their Way.
David Barrie Explores The Science Behind How Animals Find Their Way In 'Supernavigators'

Listen · 7:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730429565/730429566" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Author Interviews

Heard on All Things Considered

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David Barrie about his new book, Supernavigators: Exploring the Wonders of How Animals Find Their Way.

Thursday, June 6th, 2019

Correction June 6, 2019

A previous headline and Web introduction to this story incorrectly spelled author David Barrie's last name as Barre.