Greta Thunberg: Are We Running Out Of Time To Save Our Planet?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Climate Crisis.

About Greta Thunberg's TED Talk

In 2018, teenager Greta Thunberg began protesting to demand action on climate change. She has inspired protests worldwide. Greta says it's time to panic: we're running out of time to save our planet.

About Greta Thunberg

At age 15, Greta Thunberg began protesting to demand action on climate change. She walked out of school and sat outside the Swedish parliament every day for three weeks. Since then, she has inspired students around the world to protest and she has become a globally recognized climate activist.

In 2018, Thunberg attended the United Nations COP24 in Katowice, Poland, where she made a plenary speech that went viral. In January 2019 she was invited to the World Economic Forum in Davos where her speeches again made a worldwide impact. Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and was named one of the world's 100 most influential people by TIME magazine.