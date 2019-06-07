Jennifer Wilcox: How Can We Remove CO2 From The Atmosphere? Will We Do It In Time?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Climate Crisis.

About Jennifer Wilcox's TED Talk

To slow climate change, we need to lower emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere. Chemical engineer Jennifer Wilcox says the technology is there, and we need to scale it.

About Jennifer Wilcox

Jennifer Wilcox has a master's degree in physical chemistry and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona. She is a professor of chemical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Wilcox's research focuses on how energy technologies can be used to address the environment. Her work develops both mitigation and adaptation strategies to minimize negative climate impacts associated with fossil fuels.