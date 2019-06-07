Accessibility links
Jennifer Wilcox: How Can We Remove CO2 From The Atmosphere? Will We Do It In Time? To slow climate change, we need to lower emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere. Chemical engineer Jennifer Wilcox says the technology is there, and we need to scale it.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Jennifer Wilcox: How Can We Remove CO2 From The Atmosphere? Will We Do It In Time?

Listen · 9:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730392105/730432021" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jennifer Wilcox: How Can We Remove CO2 From The Atmosphere? Will We Do It In Time?

Jennifer Wilcox: How Can We Remove CO2 From The Atmosphere? Will We Do It In Time?

Jennifer Wilcox: How Can We Remove CO2 From The Atmosphere? Will We Do It In Time?

Listen · 9:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730392105/730432021" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Climate Crisis.

About Jennifer Wilcox's TED Talk

To slow climate change, we need to lower emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere. Chemical engineer Jennifer Wilcox says the technology is there, and we need to scale it.

About Jennifer Wilcox

Jennifer Wilcox has a master's degree in physical chemistry and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona. She is a professor of chemical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Wilcox's research focuses on how energy technologies can be used to address the environment. Her work develops both mitigation and adaptation strategies to minimize negative climate impacts associated with fossil fuels.

Up First logo

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day.

The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes

Friday, June 7th, 2019

Listen · 13:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730564544/730570155" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.