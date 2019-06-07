Accessibility links
Sean Davis: What Can We Learn From The Global Effort To Save The Ozone Layer? In 1988, the Montreal Protocol was the first step in a long process to save the ozone layer. Sean Davis explains the impact of the agreement, and the lessons we can apply to the crisis we face today.

Sean Davis: What Can We Learn From The Global Effort To Save The Ozone Layer?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Climate Crisis.

About Sean Davis's TED Talk

In 1988, the Montreal Protocol was the first step in a long process to save the ozone layer. Sean Davis explains the impact of the agreement, and the lessons we can apply to the crisis we face today.

About Sean Davis

Sean Davis is a research scientist at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administrion (NOAA) Earth System Research Laboratory.

He studies long-term change in the chemical composition and circulation of the stratosphere, with an emphasis on human-caused perturbations to the Earth's protective ozone layer and their impact on climate at the surface.

Friday, June 7th, 2019

