Bruce Friedrich: How Is Eating Meat Affecting Our Planet? Bruce Friedrich shows how plant and cell-based products could soon transform the way we eat ... and reduce the global meat industry's impact on the planet.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Bruce Friedrich: How Is Eating Meat Affecting Our Planet?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Climate Crisis.

About Bruce Friedrich

Bruce Friedrich shows how plant and cell-based products could soon transform the way we eat ... and reduce the global meat industry's impact on the planet.

About Bruce Friedrich's TED Talk

Bruce Friedrich is the co-founder and executive director of The Good Food Institute, which works to bring clean meat and plant-based alternatives to the forefront.

Friedrich is the author of two books, including Clean Protein with Kathy Freston. He holds degrees from Georgetown Law, the London School of Economics, and Johns Hopkins University.

Friday, June 7th, 2019

