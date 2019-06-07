Bruce Friedrich: How Is Eating Meat Affecting Our Planet?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Climate Crisis.

About Bruce Friedrich

Bruce Friedrich shows how plant and cell-based products could soon transform the way we eat ... and reduce the global meat industry's impact on the planet.

About Bruce Friedrich's TED Talk

Bruce Friedrich is the co-founder and executive director of The Good Food Institute, which works to bring clean meat and plant-based alternatives to the forefront.

Friedrich is the author of two books, including Clean Protein with Kathy Freston. He holds degrees from Georgetown Law, the London School of Economics, and Johns Hopkins University.