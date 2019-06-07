Accessibility links
Per Espen Stoknes: What Holds Us Back From Facing The Threats Of Climate Change? Psychologist Per Espen Stoknes explains the inner defenses that block most people from recognizing the urgency of climate change. He asks, what is a better way to think and talk about this crisis?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Per Espen Stoknes: What Holds Us Back From Facing The Threats Of Climate Change?

Listen · 8:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730404276/730432870" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Per Espen Stoknes: What Holds Us Back From Facing The Threats Of Climate Change?

Per Espen Stoknes: What Holds Us Back From Facing The Threats Of Climate Change?

Per Espen Stoknes: What Holds Us Back From Facing The Threats Of Climate Change?

Listen · 8:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730404276/730432870" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Climate Crisis.

About Per Epsen's TED Talk

Psychologist Per Espen Stoknes explains the inner defenses that block most people from recognizing the urgency of climate change. He asks, what is a better way to think and talk about this crisis?

About Per Epsen

Per Espen Stoknes is a psychologist and economist. He works as a professor and as the director for the Center for Green Growth at the Norwegian Business School in Oslo, Norway.

His latest book is What We Think About When We Try Not to Think About Global Warming.

He holds a PhD in economics from the University of Oslo. He has also served as a deputy representative in the Norweigian parliament.

Up First logo

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day.

The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes

Friday, June 7th, 2019

Listen · 13:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/730564544/730570155" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.