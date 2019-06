Xi And Putin Meet In Moscow Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow this week at a time when U.S. relations with both countries are increasingly strained.

Xi And Putin Meet In Moscow World Xi And Putin Meet In Moscow Xi And Putin Meet In Moscow Audio will be available later today. Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow this week at a time when U.S. relations with both countries are increasingly strained. NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes Thursday, June 6th, 2019 Listen · 13:18 13:18 Thursday, June 6th, 2019 Listen · 13:18 13:18 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor