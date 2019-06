Automakers Call For One Set Of Emissions Standards A long list of global automakers sent a letter to the White House on Thursday, urging the administration to reconsider plans to roll back fuel efficiency standards.

Automakers Call For One Set Of Emissions Standards

A long list of global automakers sent a letter to the White House on Thursday, urging the administration to reconsider plans to roll back fuel efficiency standards.