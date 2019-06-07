Dr. John: In Memoriam Playlist

Mac Rebennack, better known as Dr. John, made records for more than 60 years. He died Thursday. He started on guitar, but he made his mark as a piano player, traditional and bold enough to take his place in the pantheon of New Orleans giants like Professor Longhair and Allen Toussaint. His sprawling catalogue includes the psychedelic funk made as Night Tripper, Mardi Gras Indian music, jazz standards and show tunes. He was an original, but he's always acknowledged his heroes. We mourn his passing, but he'd want us to have fun with this music. If you can't see the playlist, click here.