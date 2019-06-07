Ex-Minneapolis Officer Sentenced To 12 1/2 Years In Death Of Unarmed 911 Caller

Accessibility links
Ex-Officer Sentenced To 12 1/2 Year For Killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond Mohamed Noor, 33, was convicted in the 2017 killing of bride-to-be Justine Ruszczyk, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.
National

This April 30 booking photo released by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Mohamed Noor after he was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk. AP hide caption

AP

A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced on Friday to 12 1/2 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Mohamed Noor, 33, was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in April in the death of Justine Ruszczyk in July 2017, a month before she was to be married.

Noor's attorney had asked the judge for leniency, saying the remorseful ex-officer hopes to make amends for killing Ruszczyk, who was also known as Justine Damond and who held both U.S. and Australian citizenship.

"I caused this tragedy and it is my burden," Noor told the court, according to member station Minnesota Public Radio. He added: "I worked to be good at my job and bring people together. I hoped to make individual lives better. That was my hope. Taking a life so tragically goes against all of that."

But Judge Kathryn Quaintance was unswayed, following the recommendation under state guidelines.

"The act may have been based on a miscalculation, but it was an intentional act," Quaintance said. "Good people sometimes do bad things."

