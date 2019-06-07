Accessibility links
DOJ, FTC Versus Big Tech, All About 'Intersectionality,' AirDrop And Memes The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are taking early steps into investigating tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. Meanwhile, lawmakers in the House of Representatives are looking into whether tech companies are too big. Plus, where the term "intersectionality" originated, what it means and why it's popping up in culture more and more. NPR Congressional reporter Kelsey Snell and Washington Post tech reporter Tony Romm join Sam for a look back at this week.
Weekly Wrap: Government Takes On Big Tech, What 'Intersectionality' Means, RIP iTunes

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi speaks during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019. The company announced at that conference that it would end support for iTunes in its next Mac operating system. BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi speaks during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019. The company announced at that conference that it would end support for iTunes in its next Mac operating system.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.