Weekly Wrap: Government Takes On Big Tech, What 'Intersectionality' Means, RIP iTunes

Enlarge this image toggle caption BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP/Getty Images BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are taking early steps into investigating tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. Meanwhile, lawmakers in the House of Representatives are looking into whether tech companies are too big. Plus, where the term "intersectionality" originated, what it means and why it's popping up in culture more and more. NPR Congressional reporter Kelsey Snell and Washington Post tech reporter Tony Romm join Sam for a look back at this week.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.