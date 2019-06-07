Accessibility links
U.S. Women's Quest To Defend World Cup Title Is Only 1 Of The Team's Goals The Women's World Cup kicks off June 7 in Paris. The U.S. is once again the favorite and looking to defend its title from four years ago — even as the team sues U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination.
The Women's World Cup kicks off June 7 in Paris. The U.S. is once again the favorite and looking to defend its title from four years ago — even as the team sues U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination.

Friday, June 7th, 2019

