Not My Job: We Quiz Actor And Director Olivia Wilde On Buffalo Wild Wings

Enlarge this image Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Olivia Wilde is well known as an actor for her roles in The O.C., House, Tron: Legacy and Cowboys & Aliens. She's now directed her first movie, Booksmart, about two star students who realize just a little too late that they probably could have had a lot more fun in high school. (The alternative title for this film: The Public Radio Host Story.)

We've invited Wilde to answer three questions about the casual dining franchise Buffalo Wild Wings. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.