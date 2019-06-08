Accessibility links
Olivia Wilde Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Wilde has just directed her first movie, Booksmart, about two star students who realize right before graduation that they could have partied harder during high school.

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor And Director Olivia Wilde On Buffalo Wild Wings

Olivia Wilde is pictured at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 4, 2019 in Palm Springs, Calif.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Olivia Wilde is well known as an actor for her roles in The O.C., House, Tron: Legacy and Cowboys & Aliens. She's now directed her first movie, Booksmart, about two star students who realize just a little too late that they probably could have had a lot more fun in high school. (The alternative title for this film: The Public Radio Host Story.)

We've invited Wilde to answer three questions about the casual dining franchise Buffalo Wild Wings. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

