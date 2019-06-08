Fresh Air Weekend: Christina Applegate; The Sustainable Food Revolution

Enlarge this image toggle caption Saeed Adyan/Netflix Saeed Adyan/Netflix

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Dead To Me' Star Christina Applegate: Loss 'Lives In The Fibers Of Your Being': Applegate stars in the new Netflix series as a woman mourning the sudden death of her husband. "I've been there," she says of her character's "messy" and "unapologetic" grief.

Originality And Uncertainty Still Reign As 'Black Mirror' Enters Its 5th Season: The anthology series returns to Netflix with three thought-provoking new installments that help solidify the show's hold on the fantasy anthology series crown.

'Fate Of Food' Asks: What's For Dinner In A Hotter, Drier, More Crowded World?: Environmental journalist Amanda Little says the sustainable food revolution will include meat cultured in a lab, 3-D printer food, aquaculture and indoor vertical farming.

