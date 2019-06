Turkey's Journalists Work Under Threat Of Jail In Turkey, pressure to control the free press comes in the form of jail time and court proceedings that stretch on and on.

Turkey's Journalists Work Under Threat Of Jail Asia Turkey's Journalists Work Under Threat Of Jail Turkey's Journalists Work Under Threat Of Jail Audio will be available later today. In Turkey, pressure to control the free press comes in the form of jail time and court proceedings that stretch on and on. NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes Audio is no longer available Audio is no longer available Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor