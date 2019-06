Trump Calls Off Tariffs On Mexico The U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement to avert tariffs that would have hurt Mexican farmers. Farmers who rely on sales to the U.S. say they are tired of being pawns in the political tussle.

Trump Calls Off Tariffs On Mexico The U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement to avert tariffs that would have hurt Mexican farmers. Farmers who rely on sales to the U.S. say they are tired of being pawns in the political tussle.